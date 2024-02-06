All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 6, 2025

Gas prices on the rise throughout much of country

Gas prices are climbing nationwide, with Missouri maintaining lower rates than most states. The national average is $3.06 for regular fuel, while Missouri averages $2.72.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Gas prices in many parts of the nation are rising; though Missouri’s remain lower than most.

The national average stood at $3.06 a gallon for regular fuel and $3.51 a gallon for diesel fuel. In Missouri, those averages dipped to $2.72 and $3.17 per gallon, respectively.

Scott County in particular is experiencing higher prices than neighboring locales. It has the third-highest gasoline price average of any Missouri county or equivalent south of the Missouri River outside St. Louis and its suburbs.

As in previous weeks, the state with the highest average prices was Hawaii, with the lowest average prices that of Mississippi. There is a nearly $2 difference between the two.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.67;

Cape Girardeau: $2.69;

Perry: $2.71;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott: $2.86.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.89;

Jackson: $2.43 to $2.54;

Marble Hill: $2.59;

Perryville: $2.68 to $2.86;

Scott City: $2.75 to $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 6
New doctor, nurse practitioners join Mercy Hospital Southeas...
BusinessJan. 6
Catholic Charities names chief program operations officer fo...
BusinessJan. 6
Salon to host ribbon-cutting Friday
BusinessJan. 6
Business After Hours events highlight chamber gatherings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: World stocks are mixed after Wall St snaps out of its holiday-season funk
BusinessJan. 6
Stock market today: World stocks are mixed after Wall St snaps out of its holiday-season funk
S&P 500 rallies to its first gain since Christmas
BusinessJan. 3
S&P 500 rallies to its first gain since Christmas
Stock market today: Wall Street opens 2025 with more modest losses
BusinessJan. 2
Stock market today: Wall Street opens 2025 with more modest losses
Stock market today: Wall Street indexes lose ground as market closes another record-breaking year
BusinessDec. 31, 2024
Stock market today: Wall Street indexes lose ground as market closes another record-breaking year
Wall Street slips in final days of a banner year for US stocks
BusinessDec. 30, 2024
Wall Street slips in final days of a banner year for US stocks
Ag educational conference for farmers to be held in Tennessee
BusinessDec. 27, 2024
Ag educational conference for farmers to be held in Tennessee
How the stock market defied expectations again this year, by the numbers
BusinessDec. 26, 2024
How the stock market defied expectations again this year, by the numbers
US applications for unemployment benefits hold steady, but continuing claims rise to 3-year high
BusinessDec. 26, 2024
US applications for unemployment benefits hold steady, but continuing claims rise to 3-year high
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy