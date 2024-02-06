Gas prices on the rise throughout much of country

Gas prices in many parts of the nation are rising; though Missouri’s remain lower than most.

The national average stood at $3.06 a gallon for regular fuel and $3.51 a gallon for diesel fuel. In Missouri, those averages dipped to $2.72 and $3.17 per gallon, respectively.

Scott County in particular is experiencing higher prices than neighboring locales. It has the third-highest gasoline price average of any Missouri county or equivalent south of the Missouri River outside St. Louis and its suburbs.

As in previous weeks, the state with the highest average prices was Hawaii, with the lowest average prices that of Mississippi. There is a nearly $2 difference between the two.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.67;

Cape Girardeau: $2.69;

Perry: $2.71;