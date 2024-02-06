All sections
August 7, 2023

Gas prices nearly as high as a year ago

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Motor fuel prices continue to soar as the calendar moves into the dog days of August.
Motor fuel prices continue to soar as the calendar moves into the dog days of August.

The weekslong rise in Missouri motor fuel prices pushed the average statewide cost of a gallon of regular Saturday, Aug. 5, to $3.63, just a dime cheaper than at this time in 2022.

Show Me State prices have risen 18 cents in the last week and are up 38 cents since 30 days ago.

One year ago, Missouri gas was $3.73.

The U.S. average price was also up Saturday to $3.83, up 9 cents from a week ago and 31 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Auto club federation AAA said the escalating cost of oil, which climbed to near $80 barrel last week, is the primary culprit.

AAA's Andrew Gross said hope is on the horizon.

"Last month's extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal," Gross said, "Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we've seen lately."

For the first time in recent memory, Missouri is not among the least expensive states for motor fuel with 11 states reporting lower prices Saturday.

Lowest U.S. average price, $3.33, is in Mississippi. Highest pump prices remain on the West Coast with California topping the nation at $5.05.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.44;
  • Perry: $3.40;
  • Scott: $3.45.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.25 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.25 to $3.49;
  • Perryville: $2.99 (cash only) to $3.49;
  • Scott City: $3.49.

Missouri diesel was at $3.88 per gallon Saturday on average, a full 20 cents higher than a week ago.

A year ago, the heavier-weight fuel was priced at $4.79.

