Gas prices moving higher

Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, the nationwide average for regular petrol rose to $3.58 on Saturday, July 22.In Missouri, the statewide figure was $3.28, up 5 cents in the last week.

"Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road."

Missouri diesel averaged $3.52 a gallon Saturday. At this time in 2022, it was $5.06.