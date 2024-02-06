All sections
BusinessJuly 17, 2023

Gas prices marginally higher as oil rises

Gas prices ticked up nationally in the past week 3 cents a gallon as of Saturday, July 15, to an average of $3.56 per gallon. In Missouri, the statewide price is up 3 cents from a month ago to $3.23. "Despite a notable cratering in gas demand in the days since the July 4th holiday, pump prices have crept higher," reported auto club federation AAA. "The main culprit is a higher price for oil, which moved from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the mid-$70s."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
For weeks, the cost of gasoline has held relatively steady in the U.S. despite the onset of the summer driving season.
For weeks, the cost of gasoline has held relatively steady in the U.S. despite the onset of the summer driving season.David Zalubowski ~ Associated Press, file

Gas prices ticked up nationally in the past week 3 cents a gallon as of Saturday, July 15, to an average of $3.56 per gallon.

In Missouri, the statewide price is up 3 cents from a month ago to $3.23.

"Despite a notable cratering in gas demand in the days since the July 4th holiday, pump prices have crept higher," reported auto club federation AAA. "The main culprit is a higher price for oil, which moved from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the mid-$70s."

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, drilled down on the latest report.

"Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the Independence Day holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines," Gross said. "Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline."

Most expensive U.S. petrol continues to be found on the West Coast with Washington state's average price the highest Saturday at $4.94.

Least expensive gas is in the nation's Southeastern region with Mississippi showing the lowest price at an even $3 Saturday.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.11;
  • Perry: $3.11;
  • Scott: $3.13.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.96 to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.19;
  • Perryville: $3.01 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.19.

The cost of Missouri diesel is down 7 cents from a month ago to an average of $3.47 Saturday. A year ago, Show Me State diesel cost $5.20.

Story Tags
Business
