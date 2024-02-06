Gas prices marginally higher as oil rises

Gas prices ticked up nationally in the past week 3 cents a gallon as of Saturday, July 15, to an average of $3.56 per gallon.

In Missouri, the statewide price is up 3 cents from a month ago to $3.23.

"Despite a notable cratering in gas demand in the days since the July 4th holiday, pump prices have crept higher," reported auto club federation AAA. "The main culprit is a higher price for oil, which moved from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the mid-$70s."

Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, drilled down on the latest report.

"Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the Independence Day holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines," Gross said. "Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline."

Most expensive U.S. petrol continues to be found on the West Coast with Washington state's average price the highest Saturday at $4.94.