Gas prices lower than a year ago

Pump prices continue their steady fall as demand for gasoline remains low, according to auto club federation AAA.
The average U.S. price for gas on Saturday, Dec. 10, was $3.29, down 13 cents in one week, down 51 cents in the past month and 4 cents cheaper than one year ago.
In Missouri, the average statewide price fell Saturday to $2.84.
