BusinessDecember 12, 2022

Gas prices lower than a year ago

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Clint Farrar of Gordonville fills his tank Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Winks' Phillips 66 on Route K. Prices at the pump continue their weekslong decline.
Clint Farrar of Gordonville fills his tank Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Winks' Phillips 66 on Route K. Prices at the pump continue their weekslong decline.Jeff Long

Pump prices continue their steady fall as demand for gasoline remains low, according to auto club federation AAA.

The average U.S. price for gas on Saturday, Dec. 10, was $3.29, down 13 cents in one week, down 51 cents in the past month and 4 cents cheaper than one year ago.

In Missouri, the average statewide price fell Saturday to $2.84.

County averages Saturday

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.07
  • Perry: $2.92
  • Scott: $3.03

City price ranges Saturday

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.89 to $3.19
  • Jackson: $2.69 to $3.09
  • Perryville: $2.79 to $2.99
  • Scott: $2.99 to $3.09

Business
