Gas prices in a pre-summer swoon

Auto club federation AAA said "fear of a global economic recession" has led to the falling U.S. gas prices in recent weeks.

The average U.S. price of regular fell to $3.54 Saturday, while in Missouri, it dropped to $3.26, down 7 cents in the Show Me State over the past week and down 61 cents from its $3.87 average seen in May 2022.

Locally, petrol costs continue below the state average, with sub-$3 gas seen at service stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

County by county Saturday (AAA)