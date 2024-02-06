All sections
BusinessMay 8, 2023

Gas prices in a pre-summer swoon

Auto club federation AAA said "fear of a global economic recession" has led to the falling U.S. gas prices in recent weeks. The average U.S. price of regular fell to $3.54 Saturday, while in Missouri, it dropped to $3.26, down 7 cents in the Show Me State over the past week and down 61 cents from its $3.87 average seen in May 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Auto club federation AAA said "fear of a global economic recession" has led to the falling U.S. gas prices in recent weeks.

The average U.S. price of regular fell to $3.54 Saturday, while in Missouri, it dropped to $3.26, down 7 cents in the Show Me State over the past week and down 61 cents from its $3.87 average seen in May 2022.

Locally, petrol costs continue below the state average, with sub-$3 gas seen at service stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

County by county Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.12.
  • Perry: $3.18.
  • Scott: $3.20.
City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.29.
  • Jackson: $2.95 to $3.19.
  • Perryville: $3.14 to $3.19.
  • Scott City: $3.19 to $3.29.

"The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat to lower prices," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "Additionally, we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."

Diesel

The cost of heavier-weight diesel fuel also continues its nosedive from a year ago. On Saturday, a gallon of diesel in Missouri averaged $3.74 a gallon, down a full $1.44 from May of last year.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

