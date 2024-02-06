Gas prices in a pre-summer swoon

Auto club federation AAA said "fear of a global economic recession" has led to the falling U.S. gas prices in recent weeks.
The average U.S. price of regular fell to $3.54 Saturday, while in Missouri, it dropped to $3.26, down 7 cents in the Show Me State over the past week and down 61 cents from its $3.87 average seen in May 2022.
Locally, petrol costs continue below the state average, with sub-$3 gas seen at service stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
"The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat to lower prices," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "Additionally, we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."
The cost of heavier-weight diesel fuel also continues its nosedive from a year ago. On Saturday, a gallon of diesel in Missouri averaged $3.74 a gallon, down a full $1.44 from May of last year.
