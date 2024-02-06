Gas prices heading northward thanks to more expensive oil

Motor fuel prices in Missouri have risen in the past week.

Saturday's statewide average of $3.68 is up 7 cents in the past week and up 68 cents over the last 30 days.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs."

A year ago, a gallon of Missouri regular was a half-dollar cheaper, at $3.31.

Nationally, the average price Saturday for petrol -- $3.81 -- remained higher than the Show Me State.