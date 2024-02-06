Gas prices have dropped for over the last month

Gasoline prices have fallen for more than 30 days despite Wednesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report of inflation hitting a new 40-year high in June with costs up 9.1% from one year ago.

Average prices Monday (AAA)

U.S. — $4.521

Missouri — $4.251

Lowest statewide price in the nation is $4.019 in South Carolina, while California has the highest per-gallon price at $5.914.

Missouri is the 13th least expensive state for gas, according to www.gasbuddy.com.

In-state

Missouri's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is down a penny from Sunday, down 15 cents from a week ago and has declined 42 cents from a month ago.