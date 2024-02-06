All sections
July 18, 2022

Gas prices have dropped for over the last month

Gasoline prices have fallen for more than 30 days despite Wednesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report of inflation hitting a new 40-year high in June with costs up 9.1% from one year ago. U.S. -- $4.527 Missouri -- $4.305 Lowest statewide price in the nation is $4.019 in South Carolina, while California has the highest per-gallon price at $5.914...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gas prices have dropped for more than 30 days in the United States.
Gas prices have dropped for more than 30 days in the United States.Rogelio V. Solis ~ Associated Press, file

Gasoline prices have fallen for more than 30 days despite Wednesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report of inflation hitting a new 40-year high in June with costs up 9.1% from one year ago.

Average prices Monday (AAA)

U.S. — $4.521

Missouri — $4.251

Lowest statewide price in the nation is $4.019 in South Carolina, while California has the highest per-gallon price at $5.914.

Missouri is the 13th least expensive state for gas, according to www.gasbuddy.com.

In-state

Missouri's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is down a penny from Sunday, down 15 cents from a week ago and has declined 42 cents from a month ago.

Local price ranges

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.99 to $4.19.
  • Jackson: $3.69 (cash only) to $4.29.
  • Perryville: $4.14 to $4.19.
  • Scott City: $4.19 to $4.29.

Because of rapid price volatility, prices are not associated with specific service stations in the area.

Analysis

In a Friday interview with USA Today, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's chief petroleum analyst, echoed remarks made recently to the Southeast Missourian predicting prices could continue to drop in the coming weeks although world events might contrive to push them back up again.

"I foresee the next few weeks us going down, barring an unexpected development or even something like unexpectedly good economic data," De Haan told USA Today.

"If we do tip into a recession, that could push prices down. If there is data that we aren't going to tip into a recession, that could cause prices to go up. But really, I'm worried about the unforeseeable events like refinery shutdowns due to a hurricane or other factors," he said.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

