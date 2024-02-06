Gas prices have dropped for over the last month

Gasoline prices have fallen for more than 30 days despite Wednesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics report of inflation hitting a new 40-year high in June with costs up 9.1% from one year ago.
U.S. — $4.521
Missouri — $4.251
Lowest statewide price in the nation is $4.019 in South Carolina, while California has the highest per-gallon price at $5.914.
Missouri is the 13th least expensive state for gas, according to www.gasbuddy.com.
Missouri's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is down a penny from Sunday, down 15 cents from a week ago and has declined 42 cents from a month ago.
Because of rapid price volatility, prices are not associated with specific service stations in the area.
In a Friday interview with USA Today, Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's chief petroleum analyst, echoed remarks made recently to the Southeast Missourian predicting prices could continue to drop in the coming weeks although world events might contrive to push them back up again.
"I foresee the next few weeks us going down, barring an unexpected development or even something like unexpectedly good economic data," De Haan told USA Today.
"If we do tip into a recession, that could push prices down. If there is data that we aren't going to tip into a recession, that could cause prices to go up. But really, I'm worried about the unforeseeable events like refinery shutdowns due to a hurricane or other factors," he said.
