Gas prices flat nationally, drop slightly in-state

AAA reports the national average for regular gasoline, $3.78, is flat over the past week as oil prices trend downward.

In Missouri, the statewide average of $3.34 Saturday is down 3 cents from a week ago and down 14 cents from a month ago.

County averages show Perry County at $3.48; Cape Girardeau County at $3.53; and Scott County at $3.55, according to the auto club federation.