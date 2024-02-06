All sections
BusinessNovember 14, 2022
Gas prices flat nationally, drop slightly in-state
AAA reports the national average for regular gasoline, $3.78, is flat over the past week as oil prices trend downward. In Missouri, the statewide average of $3.34 Saturday is down 3 cents from a week ago and down 14 cents from a month ago. County averages show Perry County at $3.48; Cape Girardeau County at $3.53; and Scott County at $3.55, according to the auto club federation...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

AAA reports the national average for regular gasoline, $3.78, is flat over the past week as oil prices trend downward.

In Missouri, the statewide average of $3.34 Saturday is down 3 cents from a week ago and down 14 cents from a month ago.

County averages show Perry County at $3.48; Cape Girardeau County at $3.53; and Scott County at $3.55, according to the auto club federation.

City ranges Saturday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.41 to $3.59
  • Jackson: $3.29 to $3.49
  • Scott City: $3.49 to $3.54
  • Perryville: $3.45 to $3.59

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

