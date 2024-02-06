Gas prices fall for third straight week

Gasoline costs are down an average of three cents in Missouri and four cents nationally since last week.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.25 a gallon in Missouri and $3.62 nationally.
Most states’ averages for regular gasoline fell slightly over the week. Mississippi still has the nation’s cheapest average, down three cents to $3.08 a gallon. California’s average, the nation’s most expensive, was down seven cents to $5.29 per gallon.
Diesel prices averaged at $3.60 a gallon in Missouri and $3.95 per gallon nationwide, both a four-cent decrease since last week.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.22;
* Perry: $3.24;
* Scott: $3.25.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.04 to $3.19;
* Jackson: $3.04 to $3.19;
* Perryville: $3.18 to $3.29;
* Scott City: $3.29 to $3.39.
