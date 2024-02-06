Gas prices fall for third straight week

Gasoline costs are down an average of three cents in Missouri and four cents nationally since last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.25 a gallon in Missouri and $3.62 nationally.

Most states’ averages for regular gasoline fell slightly over the week. Mississippi still has the nation’s cheapest average, down three cents to $3.08 a gallon. California’s average, the nation’s most expensive, was down seven cents to $5.29 per gallon.

Diesel prices averaged at $3.60 a gallon in Missouri and $3.95 per gallon nationwide, both a four-cent decrease since last week.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.22;

* Perry: $3.24;