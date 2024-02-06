All sections
BusinessMay 13, 2024

Gas prices fall for third straight week

In Southeast Missouri, across the state and across the country, gas prices continue to decline.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Gasoline costs are down an average of three cents in Missouri and four cents nationally since last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.25 a gallon in Missouri and $3.62 nationally.

Most states’ averages for regular gasoline fell slightly over the week. Mississippi still has the nation’s cheapest average, down three cents to $3.08 a gallon. California’s average, the nation’s most expensive, was down seven cents to $5.29 per gallon.

Diesel prices averaged at $3.60 a gallon in Missouri and $3.95 per gallon nationwide, both a four-cent decrease since last week.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.22;

* Perry: $3.24;

* Scott: $3.25.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.04 to $3.19;

* Jackson: $3.04 to $3.19;

* Perryville: $3.18 to $3.29;

* Scott City: $3.29 to $3.39.

