Gas prices fall as winter draws closer

Though the days grow colder and the nights grow longer, one thing Americans can look forward to as winter creeps up is cheaper fuel. Stations are making to switch to winter-grade gasoline and prices are dropping like the temperature.

The national average for regular fuel dropped to $3.07 a gallon, while in Missouri it fell to just $2.67 per gallon. For diesel prices, the national average was $3.53 a gallon, with Missouri’s average at $3.14 per gallon.

Oklahoma is now the state with the cheapest regular gasoline at $2.57 a gallon, while Hawaii has the highest prices at $4.58 a gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.82;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.76;

• Perry: $2.70;

• Scott: $2.86.