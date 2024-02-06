All sections
BusinessNovember 18, 2024

Gas prices fall as winter draws closer

As winter approaches, gas prices drop nationwide with regular fuel averaging $3.07 per gallon. Missouri sees prices as low as $2.67, while Oklahoma boasts the cheapest fuel at $2.57.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Gas prices are dropping with the temperature. Missouri and its counties are experiencing cheaper prices than in previous weeks.
Southeast Missourian file

Though the days grow colder and the nights grow longer, one thing Americans can look forward to as winter creeps up is cheaper fuel. Stations are making to switch to winter-grade gasoline and prices are dropping like the temperature.

The national average for regular fuel dropped to $3.07 a gallon, while in Missouri it fell to just $2.67 per gallon. For diesel prices, the national average was $3.53 a gallon, with Missouri’s average at $3.14 per gallon.

Oklahoma is now the state with the cheapest regular gasoline at $2.57 a gallon, while Hawaii has the highest prices at $4.58 a gallon.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.82;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.76;

• Perry: $2.70;

• Scott: $2.86.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

• Cape Girardeau: $2.67 to $3.09;

• Jackson: $2.65 to $2.80;

• Marble Hill: $2.82;

• Perryville: $2.64 to $2.769;

• Scott City: $2.73 to $2.78.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

