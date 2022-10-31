Gas prices fall a little locally, demand lower

Prices at the pump continue to fall marginally as AAA says customer demand remains low as the Midwest begins to move toward colder weather.
The auto club federation said Saturday, Oct. 29, the average U.S. price for a gallon dropped 4 cents in a week's time to $3.76, while in Missouri, the one-week drop was 5 cents to $3.36.
