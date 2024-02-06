Gas prices eclipse $5 in California

The Golden State wins the gold medal for highest regular fuel prices, while closer to home prices remain high but steady.

California's prices passed the $5 mark for an average of $5.11 per gallon while every other state bordering the Pacific Ocean, as well as Nevada, experienced prices above $4 a gallon.

Mississippi holds the lowest average regular gas prices at $3.07 per gallon, with only Colorado joining it in having an average cost below $3.10 a gallon.

The national average for regular gas stayed at $3.53 a gallon, while Missouri's average fell slightly from $3.28 to $3.24 a gallon.

Diesel prices have dropped a few cents to $4.02 a gallon on average nationally and $3.68 a gallon in Missouri.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.24;