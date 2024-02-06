All sections
BusinessApril 1, 2024

Gas prices eclipse $5 in California

The Golden State wins the gold medal for highest regular fuel prices, while closer to home prices remain high but steady. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drivers refuel their vehicles at the Southern Convenience Store at 612 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 30. Gas prices in the city and county have varied only slightly week to week, though in other parts of the country they have shot up significantly.
Drivers refuel their vehicles at the Southern Convenience Store at 612 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 30. Gas prices in the city and county have varied only slightly week to week, though in other parts of the country they have shot up significantly.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Golden State wins the gold medal for highest regular fuel prices, while closer to home prices remain high but steady.

California's prices passed the $5 mark for an average of $5.11 per gallon while every other state bordering the Pacific Ocean, as well as Nevada, experienced prices above $4 a gallon.

Mississippi holds the lowest average regular gas prices at $3.07 per gallon, with only Colorado joining it in having an average cost below $3.10 a gallon.

The national average for regular gas stayed at $3.53 a gallon, while Missouri's average fell slightly from $3.28 to $3.24 a gallon.

Diesel prices have dropped a few cents to $4.02 a gallon on average nationally and $3.68 a gallon in Missouri.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.24;

* Perry: $3.24;

* Scott: $3.28.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.16 to $3.29;

* Jackson: $3.05 to $3.29;

* Perryville: $3.19 to $3.29;

* Scott City: $3.19 to $3.29.

