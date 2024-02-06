All sections
BusinessApril 29, 2024

Gas prices decrease for first time in weeks

The national average price for regular gasoline has dipped by 2 cents, falling to $3.66 as prices decrease for the first time in weeks. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Chris Sarakas of Cape Girardeau pumps gas into his boat at Southern Convenience Store, 920 N. Kingshighway, on Friday, April 26, in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices at this location, as well as some others in the region, had lower prices than in the previous week.
Chris Sarakas of Cape Girardeau pumps gas into his boat at Southern Convenience Store, 920 N. Kingshighway, on Friday, April 26, in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices at this location, as well as some others in the region, had lower prices than in the previous week.

The national average price for regular gasoline has dipped by 2 cents, falling to $3.66 as prices decrease for the first time in weeks.

In Missouri, prices fell by 2 cents as well, to an average of $3.30 a gallon. Many regional county averages fell, though citywide prices remained largely the same as last week.

Mississippi’s average regular fuel price of $3.09 was the lowest in the nation, while California’s average price of $5.41 remained the country’s highest. Both prices were a few cents cheaper than the previous week.

Diesel prices per gallon were at $4.02 nationally and $3.69 in Missouri, on average.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.27;
  • Perry: $3.34;
  • Scott: $3.30.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.19 to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $3.09 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.39.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

