Gas prices decrease for first time in weeks

The national average price for regular gasoline has dipped by 2 cents, falling to $3.66 as prices decrease for the first time in weeks.

In Missouri, prices fell by 2 cents as well, to an average of $3.30 a gallon. Many regional county averages fell, though citywide prices remained largely the same as last week.

Mississippi’s average regular fuel price of $3.09 was the lowest in the nation, while California’s average price of $5.41 remained the country’s highest. Both prices were a few cents cheaper than the previous week.

Diesel prices per gallon were at $4.02 nationally and $3.69 in Missouri, on average.