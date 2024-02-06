Gas prices continue to fall

Gasoline prices are still declining.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular unleaded Saturday was $4.696 per gallon, a drop of more than a nickel since the Fourth of July, reported AAA.

Demand increased in advance of the holiday, which generally leads to upward pressure at the pump. However, decreases in oil prices have more than compensated to push the per gallon costs down.

Nationally, the unleaded average stood at $4.82 on July 2 and at $4.97 on June 2.

A year ago, $3.14 was the average price in the United States.