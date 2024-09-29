All sections
BusinessMarch 25, 2024
Gas prices continue to climb, hitting Missouri hard
Christopher Borro
Gas prices across the country are the highest they have been in months. The national average is above $3.50 a gallon, and in Southeast Missouri, prices less than $3 a gallon are all but nonexistent.
Gasoline prices are skyrocketing across the country, with Missouri being no exception.

The national average has risen 6 cents over the week to $3.53 a gallon, with Missouri's average rising after several weeks of stagnation from $3.20 to $3.28 per gallon.

Diesel prices have been impacted less, with a national average up just 3 cents to $4.06 a gallon, while Missouri's average stayed at $3.70.

On a county and city level, Southeast Missouri has experienced a significant rise in prices.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.25;
  • Perry: $3.22;
  • Scott: $3.25.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.16 to $3.19;
  • Jackson: $3.13 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.19 to $3.29;
  • Scott City: $3.19 to $3.29.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

