Gas prices continue to climb, hitting Missouri hard

Gasoline prices are skyrocketing across the country, with Missouri being no exception.
The national average has risen 6 cents over the week to $3.53 a gallon, with Missouri's average rising after several weeks of stagnation from $3.20 to $3.28 per gallon.
Diesel prices have been impacted less, with a national average up just 3 cents to $4.06 a gallon, while Missouri's average stayed at $3.70.
On a county and city level, Southeast Missouri has experienced a significant rise in prices.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.