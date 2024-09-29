Gas prices continue to climb, hitting Missouri hard

Gasoline prices are skyrocketing across the country, with Missouri being no exception.

The national average has risen 6 cents over the week to $3.53 a gallon, with Missouri's average rising after several weeks of stagnation from $3.20 to $3.28 per gallon.

Diesel prices have been impacted less, with a national average up just 3 cents to $4.06 a gallon, while Missouri's average stayed at $3.70.

On a county and city level, Southeast Missouri has experienced a significant rise in prices.