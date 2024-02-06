Gas prices continue their sub-$4 fall

AAA reported Saturday the U.S. average for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.96, continuing a slide below $4 per gallon that began Thursday. This past week saw sub-$4 gas on a national basis for the first time in five months, after the United States hit its high-water mark at the pump with a $5.02 average in mid-June.

State stats

Missouri's statewide average price was recorded Saturday at $3.55, down 2 cents from Friday, down 14 cents from a week ago and down 82 cents from a year ago. On June 16, the Show Me State hit its highest average price at $4.52.

Rationale

CNBC's energy analyst Pippa Stevens reports high prices bring down demand, which in turn depresses prices. Some states did suspend their gas taxes — notably, Missouri did not — and this moratorium also helped bring down pump prices, she said.