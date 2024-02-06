Gas prices continue falling

AAA reported Saturday, Nov. 26, the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.56 as pump prices continued to plummet over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Missouri's average was recorded at $3.13, down 14 cents in a week's time and down 25 cents over the last 30 days.

Average prices in the three-county area remain higher than the state average, however, according to the auto club federation.

Cape Girardeau County: $3.39

Perry County: $3.28

Scott County: $3.41

Lower pump prices were found in the following Southeast Missouri counties: $3.11, Mississippi, Madison, Iron; $3.06, Saint Francois. Jefferson and Washington counties saw in-county averages below $3, at $2.98 and $2.95, respectively.