Gas prices continue downward arc

Gas prices in Missouri continue to fall, albeit slowly, according to auto club federation AAA.
The average Show Me State price for regular was $3.19 Saturday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 11 cents from a month ago.
In mid-May 2022, gas cost, on average, was $4.02 in Missouri.
The U.S. average price is also trending down, falling to $3.53 Saturday.
Lowest average gas prices in the U.S. can be found in Mississippi at $2.98 per gallon.
Highest prices are in California, at $4.80.
"Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman, "but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near."
Diesel in Missouri also continues to fall, with Saturday's average price per gallon recorded at $3.67, down 7 cents from a week ago and down by a whopping $1.53 from a year ago.
