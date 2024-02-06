Gas prices continue downward arc

Gas prices in Missouri continue to fall, albeit slowly, according to auto club federation AAA.

The average Show Me State price for regular was $3.19 Saturday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 11 cents from a month ago.

In mid-May 2022, gas cost, on average, was $4.02 in Missouri.

The U.S. average price is also trending down, falling to $3.53 Saturday.

Lowest average gas prices in the U.S. can be found in Mississippi at $2.98 per gallon.

Highest prices are in California, at $4.80.