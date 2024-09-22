Gas prices continue decline

Southeast Missouri remains the home of some of the cheapest gasoline prices in the state. Compared with counties north of the Missouri River, Cape Girardeau County and its neighbors are experiencing prices up to 20 cents per gallon cheaper.

On a whole, the state’s average cost per gallon for regular and diesel fuel stands at $2.88 and $3.24, respectively. These are both below the comparative national averages per gallon of $3.22 and $3.59. Missouri still ranks within the 10 cheapest states nationwide for gasoline prices.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.91;

Cape Girardeau: $2.92;

Perry: $2.82;

Scott: $2.90.