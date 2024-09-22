All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024
Gas prices continue decline
Southeast Missouri boasts some of the lowest gas prices in the state, with counties like Cape Girardeau offering rates up to 20 cents cheaper per gallon than northern regions. State averages remain below national levels.
Christopher Borro

Southeast Missouri remains the home of some of the cheapest gasoline prices in the state. Compared with counties north of the Missouri River, Cape Girardeau County and its neighbors are experiencing prices up to 20 cents per gallon cheaper.

On a whole, the state’s average cost per gallon for regular and diesel fuel stands at $2.88 and $3.24, respectively. These are both below the comparative national averages per gallon of $3.22 and $3.59. Missouri still ranks within the 10 cheapest states nationwide for gasoline prices.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.91;

Cape Girardeau: $2.92;

Perry: $2.82;

Scott: $2.90.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.82;

Jackson: $2.65 to $2.90;

Marble Hill: $2.99;

Perryville: $2.76 to $2.88;

Scott City: $2.79 to $2.99.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Gas Prices
Missouri
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Cape County Transit operators awarded for service
BusinessSep. 15
Cape County Transit operators awarded for service
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy