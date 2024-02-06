All sections
September 22, 2024

Gas prices continue decline

Southeast Missouri boasts some of the lowest gas prices in the state, with counties like Cape Girardeau offering rates up to 20 cents cheaper per gallon than northern regions. State averages remain below national levels.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Southeast Missouri remains the home of some of the cheapest gasoline prices in the state. Compared with counties north of the Missouri River, Cape Girardeau County and its neighbors are experiencing prices up to 20 cents per gallon cheaper.

On a whole, the state’s average cost per gallon for regular and diesel fuel stands at $2.88 and $3.24, respectively. These are both below the comparative national averages per gallon of $3.22 and $3.59. Missouri still ranks within the 10 cheapest states nationwide for gasoline prices.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.91;

Cape Girardeau: $2.92;

Perry: $2.82;

Scott: $2.90.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.82;

Jackson: $2.65 to $2.90;

Marble Hill: $2.99;

Perryville: $2.76 to $2.88;

Scott City: $2.79 to $2.99.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

