BusinessOctober 2, 2023

Gas prices coming down heading into fourth quarter

Motor fuel prices continue their downward arc as the calendar turns to October but it is a slow decline. Auto club federation AAA reports there is "tepid demand" at the pump with drivers not taking to the road as much as in the past years as fall beckons...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Motor fuel prices continue their downward arc as the calendar turns to October but it is a slow decline.

Auto club federation AAA reports there is "tepid demand" at the pump with drivers not taking to the road as much as in the past years as fall beckons.

Despite this, AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular fell only 4 cents in the past week to reach $3.82 on Saturday, Sept. 30, with the culprit for the minor drop identified as the high cost of oil.

"Oil is stubbornly staying above $90 per barrel for now, and it's the main ingredient in gasoline," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Gas prices will likely keep falling, but it's going to be slow and unsteady, so expect some days where it might edge higher a bit."

In Missouri, the fall in price has been steeper with Saturday's statewide average of $3.51 down a full 10 cents in the past seven days. One year ago, Show Me State gas cost $3.34.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.32;
  • Perry: $3.32;
  • Scott: $3.37.
City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.19 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.15 to $3.39;
  • Perryville: $3.25 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.37 to $3.39.

High/low

California has the highest average motor fuel price in the nation at $6.07 per gallon; the lowest price in the U.S. is roughly half that — Mississippi's $3.23.

Diesel

Missouri diesel prices Saturday averaged $4.19, up from $4.01 a month ago. One year ago, the heavier-weight fuel cost $4.63 per gallon on average in the Show Me State.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
