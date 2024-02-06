Gas prices at Christmastime

As 2023 approaches, regular gasoline prices keep falling, with the U.S. average price Monday, Dec. 26, 19 cents cheaper than one year ago.
Saturday's $3.10 average compares to $3.29 on Dec. 26, 2021.
U.S. pump prices have fallen 4 cents in a week and 46 cents in the past month.
In Missouri, the statewide average Monday was $2.69, with prices in the tri-county area checking in with the following:
In St. Louis County, Monday's average price was recorded as $2.70.
According to auto club federation AAA, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks continue to rise, drivers will likely see pump prices continue their decline in the new year, absent any changes in the world political situation or damage to refinery infrastructure.
Diesel fuel prices correspondingly are seeing declines with Monday's average U.S. price listed as $4.68, down 55 cents from $5.23 one year ago.
