Gas prices and the summer driving season

Crude oil prices dropped at the end of last week following Wednesday's move by the Federal Reserve Board to raise interest rates by 0.75%.

According to an American Automobile Association analysis, the anticipated slowing in economic growth because of the recent rate hike could cause crude demand to decline — and with it, perhaps a drop in prices at the pump.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gasoline dipped by a penny Saturday to $4.99.

Missouri's average price stood at $4.67 over the weekend.

Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst for www.gasbuddy.com, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian last week, cautioned it may be premature to think prices have plateaued.

"It's obviously a struggle to accurately make a prediction but I'll say if we see any major unexpected future disruption — whether from a new natural disaster like a hurricane knocking out a refinery or the geopolitical situation worsening — we could see the national average hit the $6 mark. If we can maintain the status quo today, I have doubts we'll get to that level (but) prices can get worse before they get better," he said.

The COVID impact, De Haan said, should not be forgotten and continues to be felt more than two years after the pandemic hit the U.S.