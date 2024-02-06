Gas price updates

Gas prices have declined slightly since last week in the region, the state and across the nation.
In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped from $3.15 to $3.09 Saturday, Nov. 4.
Nationwide, prices fell from an average of $3.49 to about $3.43 per gallon.
California maintained the highest national average at $5.17 a gallon, while Texas overtook Georgia in having the lowest gas prices at just $2.90 per gallon.
Missouri's average diesel price Saturday was $4.28 per gallon, about 10 cents cheaper than last week but vastly cheaper than a year ago when the price of a gallon hit $5.03.
