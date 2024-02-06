All sections
BusinessNovember 6, 2023

Gas price updates

Gas prices have declined slightly since last week in the region, the state and across the nation. In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped from $3.15 to $3.09 Saturday, Nov. 4. Nationwide, prices fell from an average of $3.49 to about $3.43 per gallon...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A gallon of gas is jus a bit cheaper this week in Southeast Missouri and across the United States.
A gallon of gas is jus a bit cheaper this week in Southeast Missouri and across the United States.Jenny Kane ~ Associated Press, file

Gas prices have declined slightly since last week in the region, the state and across the nation.

In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped from $3.15 to $3.09 Saturday, Nov. 4.

Nationwide, prices fell from an average of $3.49 to about $3.43 per gallon.

California maintained the highest national average at $5.17 a gallon, while Texas overtook Georgia in having the lowest gas prices at just $2.90 per gallon.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.08;
  • Perry: $3.08;
  • Scott: $3.15.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.95 to $3.09;
  • Jackson: $2.89 to $3.09;
  • Perryville: $3.09 to $3.15;
  • Scott City: $3.09 to $3.15.

Missouri's average diesel price Saturday was $4.28 per gallon, about 10 cents cheaper than last week but vastly cheaper than a year ago when the price of a gallon hit $5.03.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

