Gas price updates

Gas prices have declined slightly since last week in the region, the state and across the nation.

In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped from $3.15 to $3.09 Saturday, Nov. 4.

Nationwide, prices fell from an average of $3.49 to about $3.43 per gallon.

California maintained the highest national average at $5.17 a gallon, while Texas overtook Georgia in having the lowest gas prices at just $2.90 per gallon.