Gas price update for late May

Gas prices crept up with the advent of Memorial Day with Saturday's average U.S. price up marginally to $3.57.

Missouri's prices continue to be lower in comparison with Saturday's statewide average of $3.22, up a penny from a week ago, but down 13 cents over the last 30 days. A year ago, the Show Me State's average was $4.17.

AAA predicted Memorial Day road trips will be up 6% over 2022, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations

"The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross, "but the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror."