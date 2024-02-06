All sections
BusinessMay 30, 2023
Gas price update for late May
Gas prices crept up with the advent of Memorial Day with Saturday's average U.S. price up marginally to $3.57. Missouri's prices continue to be lower in comparison with Saturday's statewide average of $3.22, up a penny from a week ago, but down 13 cents over the last 30 days. A year ago, the Show Me State's average was $4.17...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Pump prices remain steady as the summer driving season begins, thanks to low crude oil prices.
Pump prices remain steady as the summer driving season begins, thanks to low crude oil prices.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com, file

Gas prices crept up with the advent of Memorial Day with Saturday's average U.S. price up marginally to $3.57.

Missouri's prices continue to be lower in comparison with Saturday's statewide average of $3.22, up a penny from a week ago, but down 13 cents over the last 30 days. A year ago, the Show Me State's average was $4.17.

AAA predicted Memorial Day road trips will be up 6% over 2022, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations

"The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross, "but the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror."

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.11.
  • Perry: $3.09.
  • Scott: $3.18.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.29.
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.15.
  • Perryville: $2.99 (cash only) to $3.19.
  • Scott City: $3.14 to $3.19.

Saturday's average statewide price for diesel was $3.62, down 3 cents in a week and down 21 cents from a month ago. A year ago, the average statewide diesel price was $5.11.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

