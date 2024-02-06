Gas price update

Lower oil prices are keeping the cost at the gas pump lower.

AAA said Saturday the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular was at $3.37; in Missouri, the average was at $3.01, down 5 cents in the past week, down 15 cents in the last month and 26 cents cheaper than at the same time in 2022.

The auto club federation says the price of oil is down $5 a barrel in the past seven days.

"The cost of oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, so higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay fueling up," AAA spokesman Aaron Gross said.

Diesel fuel in Missouri also continues a downward trend, with an average statewide price noted Saturday of $3.94, 20 cents lower than a month ago, but 31 cents higher than late February 2022.