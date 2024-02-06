Gas price update

Gas prices continue to drop, albeit marginally,because of what AAA calls low gas demand across America.
The national per-gallon average Saturday, Oct. 22, was $3.80, down 9 cents from Saturday, Oct. 15.
During the same period, the statewide gas average fell to $3.41, a drop of 6 cents in a week's time.
