BusinessMay 20, 2024

Gas price decline ‘exactly what we expected’ GasBuddy petroleum analyst says

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan said increased refinery output is helping to lower the cost of gasoline nationwide. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drivers wait to pump gas Friday, May 17, at a crowded Kidd's Gas and Convenience Store at 1325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices at the store, like at many others in the region, has fallen significantly in the last few weeks.
Drivers wait to pump gas Friday, May 17, at a crowded Kidd's Gas and Convenience Store at 1325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices at the store, like at many others in the region, has fallen significantly in the last few weeks.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Gas prices continue to fall as the spring progresses, with Missouri’s prices proving no exception.

The state’s average for regular gasoline dipped 5 cents to just $3.20 a gallon, the ninth cheapest in the nation. Nationally, the average for regular gasoline stood at $3.59, down 3 cents since last week.

“This is exactly what we expected back in December. It’s what happens usually every year,” GasBuddy’s chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Gas prices do not usually peak in the summer but usually peak in the spring because of the culmination of pressures on prices that exists during the spring.”

Refinery maintenance is usually completed by the summer, De Haan said, and companies switch to cheaper summer gasoline. The downward trend in prices could continue as long as refineries continue to produce as normal.

Diesel prices stood at $3.91 a gallon on average nationally and at $3.55 a gallon on average in Missouri.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.19;

* Perry: $3.25;

* Scott: $3.28.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.04 to $3.09;

* Jackson: $3.03 to $3.09;

* Perryville: $3.19 to $3.36;

* Scott City: $3.29.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

