Gas prices continue to fall as the spring progresses, with Missouri’s prices proving no exception.

The state’s average for regular gasoline dipped 5 cents to just $3.20 a gallon, the ninth cheapest in the nation. Nationally, the average for regular gasoline stood at $3.59, down 3 cents since last week.

“This is exactly what we expected back in December. It’s what happens usually every year,” GasBuddy’s chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Gas prices do not usually peak in the summer but usually peak in the spring because of the culmination of pressures on prices that exists during the spring.”

Refinery maintenance is usually completed by the summer, De Haan said, and companies switch to cheaper summer gasoline. The downward trend in prices could continue as long as refineries continue to produce as normal.

Diesel prices stood at $3.91 a gallon on average nationally and at $3.55 a gallon on average in Missouri.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.19;