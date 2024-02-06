Gas dropping in U.S., Missouri

Prices at the pump continue to drop with sub-$3 gas seen in Jackson.
AAA said Saturday the national average for gasoline fell a nickel in less than a week to $3.68, while in Missouri, the average statewide price is $3.27, down 7 cents in a week and down 18 cents in a month.
Missouri had a lower statewide average price Saturday than that found in five contiguous states: Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas, according to AAA.
The Show Me State had a higher average price than Oklahoma's $3.24, Tennessee's $3.23 and Arkansas's $3.16.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.