Garrett Ozbun receives Forbes recognition

Garrett Ozbun of the Cape Girardeau financial adviser firm Ozbun, Deimund, Beckham Group has been recognized in Forbes's 2022 "Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors" list.
According to a news release, Ozbun is among the nation's top 1,000 next-generation wealth managers.
Ozbun, who is senior vice president of his firm, attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and received a MBA from University of Mississippi.
