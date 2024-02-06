Gap to shift focus to Old Navy, Athleta stores

NEW YORK -- Gap Inc. plans to shift its focus to its growing Old Navy and Athleta stores and away from the Gap and Banana Republic brands.

The company said Wednesday it will close about 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores in the next three years and open about 270 Old Navy and Athleta locations at the same time.

Lower-priced Old Navy has been a bright spot for the clothing retailer, posting rising sales even as they fell at the Gap and Banana Republic.

The San Francisco-based company said Old Navy is on track to surpass $10 billion in sales in the next few years.

And Athleta, which sells athletic clothing, is expected to exceed $1 billion in sales. The company expects to reap about $500 million in savings over the next three years by taking better advantage of its scale.

"We continue to move with the customer and meet them where they are," Gap CEO Art Peck told analysts Wednesday at a Goldman Sachs Global Annual Retailing conference that was broadcast over the internet.