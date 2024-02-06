'Game Delay' at casinos because of coronavirus

It appears Century Casino Cape Girardeau — and all other gaming operations in Missouri — will remain closed until at least the end of May, extending the casino's closure to a full two-and-a-half months, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Gaming Commission extended its emergency order last week that temporarily closed all 13 of the state's casinos, including those owned by Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville.

Century Casino closed in mid-March when the commission issued its first order, which was intended to last two weeks. It was later extended to April 6, then to April 24, May 3 and May 15. The latest extension, issued Wednesday, will run through May 31.

When it eventually reopens, casino patrons will notice several changes and additions to the gaming floor, including safety barriers between slot machines and player stations on gaming tables, and there will be a limit of three players on those tables to help maintain social distancing. Thermal cameras have also been installed at the casino's turnstile entrance to alert the staff of anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

Statistics.

By this time any other year, I would normally be immersed in baseball statistics such as batting averages and winning percentages (the Cardinals were scheduled to open a seven-game home stand this week with a four-game series against the Braves).

I'd also be tracking Jordan Binnington's "goals against" average, because by now the Blues should have been deep into the NHL postseason playoffs defending their Stanley Cup championship status. (For those of you who don't follow hockey, Binnington is St. Louis' all-star net minder.)

But instead, my thoughts are consumed by statistics related to COVID-19 — state-by-state infection rates, recovery percentages, breakdowns by ages, genders and races, co-morbidity factors and, unfortunately, death rates.

Chances are, you probably know at least one person — a friend, co-worker, relative, church member or other acquaintance — who has been infected. Several of my relatives in the New York area tested positive earlier this spring and have all, fortunately, recovered.

Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic is not only a health crisis, but an economic one as well. When it comes to the economic effect of the coronavirus, the statistics seem endless — business closures, diminished productivity, unemployment hikes, depleted savings, budget cuts, stock declines. Many economists are forecasting things will get worse before society returns to some level of "normal," whatever that means.

I started writing an earlier version of this week's column by citing a litany of economic statistics. Last week, for instance, the U.S. Department of Labor reported another 2.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending May 8, bringing the eight-week total of first-time unemployment claims to more than 36 million, bumping the nation's unemployment rate to somewhere north of 15%.

Here in Missouri, more than 530,000 jobless claims were filed between mid-March and the first week of this month, roughly 10 or 15 times the normal pace of first-time claims for unemployment benefits.

There are a number of interesting — but depressing — employment statistics on the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations website, www.labor.mo.gov, and I invite you to look them up yourself. But when you do, be sure you're sitting down. And don't do it just before bedtime because they could lead to bad dreams.

My wife went so far as to suggest you pour yourself a glass of wine before you look up the stats.

Perhaps one day, soon, we'll be able to focus on baseball statistics again.

J.C. Penney Co. experienced something of a roller-coaster ride last week.

A week ago in this column, I commented on published reports the iconic retailer was on the cusp of bankruptcy under the weight of massive debt and losses accelerated by online competition and store closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also reported the company would permanently close about 200 of its nearly 850 U.S. stores.

On Friday, it seemed the company bought itself some time when it made a $17 million interest payment on its debt, reported to be in the neighborhood of $3.6 billion.

The company's stock briefly skyrocketed 59% Friday on news of the last-minute interest payment, but shares were still trading at only a fraction of their price at the start of the year, and late Friday, it was announced the 118-year-old retailer would seek bankruptcy protection.

J.C. Penney joins two other national retailers — Neiman Marcus and J. Crew — that have filed for bankruptcy protection this month. Both Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have announced plans to stay in business after restructuring their finances, and it appears J.C. Penney plans to follow suit.

"J.C. Penney is not going out of business," according to a statement Saturday from chief executive officer Jill Soltau to the retailer's credit card holders. "J.C. Penney will continue to be one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers. Our expansive footprint will still include hundreds of stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as our online flagship store, www.jcp.com."

Soltau said J.C. Penney is "safely and gradually reopening" stores across the nation. As of Saturday, however, none of the company's Missouri locations had reopened to foot traffic and just two stores, in Columbia and Springfield, were offering curbside merchandise pickup.

J.C. Penney has had a presence in Cape Girardeau since the 1920s, first with a store on North Main Street. In the mid-1970s, the store moved to the 2100 block of William Street, and in 1981, it became one of the anchor stores at West Park Mall.

It is not clear at this time whether the Cape Girardeau store will be among those the company plans to permanently close.