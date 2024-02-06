Gallup poll indicates a 'difficult' 2023 ahead

The Gallup Organization released a poll last week showing 79% of Americans surveyed think 2023 will be full of economic difficulty, 66% expect the overall cost of goods and services will rise at a high rate, with 81% anticipating tax increases over the next 12 months.
Gallup's poll was conducted Dec. 5 to 19.
International Monetary Fund has indicated 2023 will be "tougher" than 2022, with IMF forecasting one-third of the global economy will enter a recession this year.
