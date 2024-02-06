Funeral directing — A growing field for women

According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), throughout most of the 20th century the terms "undertaker", "mortician" or "funeral director" have been socially tied to a visual image of a somber male in a black suit.

To quote Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changing.

NFDA, which represents more than 10,000 funeral homes worldwide and 48% of U.S. funeral homes, says most of its members are still men but female membership is growing.

In 2004, 9.7% of the trade association's membership were women.

A decade later, the figure had grown to 16.5%.

Dana Townsend of Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service, examines a death certificate in her office at 829 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The funeral home occupies the building once owned by First Christian Church. Jeff Long

Dana Townsend, licensed funeral director/embalmer with Cape Girardeau's Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service, said the demographic change in those now being trained for the field is clear to see

"I went over to the school in Carbondale (Illinois), which does an embalming colloquium every fall, and there were only a handful of men in attendance. There are, actually, more women coming into the profession than men," said Townsend, who has been a licensed full-time funeral director and embalmer for 16 years, with 11 of those years in Southeast Missouri.

"I think women (funeral directors) can relate better with some families than men can. I had a family recently which lost a baby. Most of the time a woman who has had a child of her own and perhaps had a miscarriage herself can relate to that family. You can honestly tell them, 'I know what you're going through,' and can do so with credibility."

Drilling down

Available data would seem to back up Townsend's observations.

In 2016, 61% of students in U.S. college and university mortuary science programs were female, according to NFDA.

Angela Woosley, a licensed funeral director and senior teaching instructor in the mortuary science program at the University of Minnesota, said the fundamental nature of the funeral profession has changed.