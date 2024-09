Business April 12, 2021

Fundraiser this week will benefit Old Town Cape

Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, will donate 15% of its sales Friday in support of Old Town Cape's downtown revitalization efforts. Both eat-in and carryout orders will apply to the fundraising project. Old Town Cape supports Cape Girardeau's downtown region through preservation, promotion, revitalization and enrichment of its historic, cultural and economic elements...