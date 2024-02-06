Full court press on use tax as Nov. 2 approaches

The municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Delta, Jackson and Scott City are all asking voters two weeks from now to pass a use tax — informally, a levy on internet online sales — on the upcoming November ballot.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau have been speaking, nearly on a daily basis, to groups and individuals — pleading with them to give approval to a referendum authorizing a 2.5% tax on internet sales — the same rate as the city's current sales tax.

"You will never pay sales tax twice on the same item," Hahs reminded attendees at Friday's Jackson chamber business breakfast, noting the law doesn't permit the imposition of a levy on online sales "without a vote of the people."

This is Jackson's fourth attempt to get a use tax authorized in the county seat community by plebiscite. The last try, in April 2019, the question failed by 82 out of 1,298 votes cast.

"It's going to pass," Gerau predicted confidently in his remarks at the breakfast. "This (tax) is a game changer for our community."

Business backing

Gerau referenced the support of retired Jackson Tire founder Charlie Glueck, who started his business at 1901 E. Jackson Blvd. in 1980.

"I definitely support (the use tax)," Glueck told the Southeast Missourian, who said customers look at in-store and online prices for the same item and do a price comparison.

"Because people don't have to pay (internet) sales tax on a large purchase, say $800 to $1,000 on a set of tires, sometimes that's the difference between us getting the deal and a customer buying online," he said. "You can buy anything online and in a small town, it's tough. Everybody's working hard to try to make a living."