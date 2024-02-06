Fuel prices keep declining

Drivers nationwide are seeing a slight reprieve at the pump, continuing weeks of lower fuel prices.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has hit $3.32. In Missouri, prices dropped from $3 a gallon to just $2.94.

Diesel prices are at $4.31 a gallon for the national average and $4.06 a gallon for the state average.

Mississippi now has the lowest fuel prices in the nation at $2.81 a gallon. California's prices, long the most expensive, have fallen to just $5 a gallon.