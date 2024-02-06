Frozen daiquiri shop coming to Cape's Town Plaza

Good Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall.

"We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak Ridge High School graduate.

"(Frozen daiquiri shops) are quite popular in the South — Texas and Louisiana, for instance. We've been talking about the idea for close to 10 years and we decided to finally go for it," said Keri Keller, who said she and her spouse have owned multiple businesses in the past.

The City of Cape Girardeau is reviewing the couple's plans and a contractor has been hired to build out the 4,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Guy's Bigâ—Tall.

"We hope to bring a nice, family-friendly, sit down place where you can enjoy a daiquiri and relax a bit," Keri Keller said.