All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 27, 2022

Frozen daiquiri shop coming to Cape's Town Plaza

Good Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall. "We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak Ridge High School graduate...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The future home of Good Time Daiquiris in Town Plaza, 2136 William St., is seen in this graphic representation. Owners Travis and Keri Keller are planning on a fall opening.
The future home of Good Time Daiquiris in Town Plaza, 2136 William St., is seen in this graphic representation. Owners Travis and Keri Keller are planning on a fall opening.Submitted

Good Time Daiquiris is planning to open in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, 2136 William St., this fall.

"We're hoping for a fall opening, maybe in September," said Keri Keller, who will co-own and operate the business with her husband, Travis, an Oak Ridge High School graduate.

"(Frozen daiquiri shops) are quite popular in the South — Texas and Louisiana, for instance. We've been talking about the idea for close to 10 years and we decided to finally go for it," said Keri Keller, who said she and her spouse have owned multiple businesses in the past.

The City of Cape Girardeau is reviewing the couple's plans and a contractor has been hired to build out the 4,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Guy's Bigâ—Tall.

"We hope to bring a nice, family-friendly, sit down place where you can enjoy a daiquiri and relax a bit," Keri Keller said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A daiquiri is a cocktail that started to advance in popularity in the U.S. after World War II rationing made whiskey and vodka more difficult to obtain.

Rum, a basic daiquiri ingredient, was easily obtainable owing to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Good Neighbor Policy, also known as the Pan-American program. Rum-based drinks, therefore, became fashionable in the 1940s.

Daiquiris were said to be a favorite drink of President John F. Kennedy and writer Ernest Hemingway.

Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the lease transaction between Greater Missouri Builders and the Kellers.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestria...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street rises following last week's slide
BusinessNov. 18
Wall Street rises following last week's slide
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy