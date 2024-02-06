Dennis "Doc" Cain has seen a lot in his 31 years at Port Cape Girardeau.

He's seen plenty of floods, dozens of winter storms -- including one that knocked out power for days -- and lots of other restaurants come and go.

But he's never seen anything close to what his restaurant -- and practically every other eatery in town -- is going through.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missourians -- as well as residents of many other states -- have been asked (and in some instances "required") to avoid eating or dining at restaurants, bars or food courts as one way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Although they've had to close their dining rooms, restaurants are being allowed to offer drive-through, pickup and delivery services as a way to serve their customers ... and stay in business.

So Doc, along with virtually every other restaurant owner in the area, has shifted gears and is offering meal deliveries and pickup services from Port Cape's front door at the corner of Themis and Water streets in downtown Cape Girardeau.

My wife, Kathy, and I have barely left our house during the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, we've set up "home offices" in what were once bedrooms (one of the few perks of being "empty nesters"). We've been battling "cabin fever," so Friday night I eagerly agreed when she suggested we pick up some food at Port Cape.

It was nearly 7 o'clock Friday evening when we turned right from Broadway onto Main Street. Normally, we would have seen people on the sidewalks and cars in almost every parking space. But on this particular night, there were only about a dozen cars parked between Broadway and Independence, and practically no one on the sidewalk.

Spanish Street was even more deserted with the exception of a customer leaving Bella Italia with his "to go" order. (Bella Italia's dining room "has been closed since the governor's first suggestion to do so," owner Mark Dirnberger told me in an email over the weekend.)

At Port Cape, I paused to chat with Doc Cain (while maintaining our 6 feet of "social distance" between us) about what business has been like since closing the restaurant's dining areas.

"Our customers have been terrific," he told me. The word, he said, is getting around that despite coronavirus, restaurants are still in business. Customers just have to pick meals up themselves or have them delivered.

Still, he said it's been a challenge shifting from a traditional "dine-in" business to a "delivery and pick up" format. Some of Doc's employees, including some of his bartenders and wait staff, have become delivery drivers. "We're all doing what needs to be done," he said.

The restaurant business, Doc told me, isn't easy, even in the best of times. Some establishments will likely close, at least temporarily, if the coronavirus outbreak lasts more than a month or so. (One local eatery, STA on North Sprigg Street, permanently closed its doors over the weekend due to coronavirus; for more on this, visit STA's Facebook page.)