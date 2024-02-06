From the (Home) Business Desk: Getting the message right

The single most important rule of journalism is to ensure the truth and accuracy of the facts.

One of the first things I learned in News Writing 101 at Southeast Missouri State nearly 50 years ago was that a factual error in an assigned story -- even a misspelled name -- meant an automatic failing grade. (The second thing I learned was to keep a dictionary handy; thank goodness somebody invented spellcheck.)

Every newspaper editor, reporter or writer does his or her best to be accurate and truthful to the best of his or her knowledge and ability. We constantly check and double-check our information to be certain of its correctness.

Even so, there are occasions when an error appears in our print or online stories.

One such instance occurred last week in a business-related story in which the Missourian reported on dozens of AT&T cellular communications towers being installed in Cape Girardeau.

The front page headline read "5G towers going up across Cape." The story below the headline described how state-of-the-art "5th generation" wireless networking technology would provide faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality.

According to industry experts, 5G will bring speeds of around 10 gigabits per second to your phone, which, I understand, is more than 600 times faster than typical 4G speeds -- fast enough to download a 4K high-definition movie in under 30 seconds.

Sounds great, doesn't it?

The only problem, it turned out, was that the towers going up in Cape Girardeau were not 5G, but were, in fact, 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution), a step below 5G.

A factual error? Apparently.

However, email between the story writer, city officials and an AT&T representative contained numerous references to 5G. It appeared city officials assumed the towers were intended for 5G technology.

The online version of the tower story was quickly revised and included an editor's note explaining how AT&T responded with references to 5G technology when asked about the towers.

Did the communications company have a breakdown in its communications? Perhaps.

But putting that issue aside, it seems there may be other issues related to the tower installations.

Some residents are questioning the appearance and location of some of the towers. One of them is State Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau who told me one of the towers is on her street.

She said House Bill 1991, passed by the Missouri Legislature, deals with cellular tower appearance and dimensions.

"My understanding was they wouldn't be unsightly and wouldn't be right in your face," she said.

Specifically, Swan said she questions whether the tower cabinets are larger than what is allowed by state law for a "small wireless facility." HB 1991, she said, "clearly limits" size of the cellular towers and ground mounted equipment.

At 24.98 cubic feet, "the ground mounted equipment currently exceeds the 15-foot restriction by nearly 10 feet," she said.

"My concern is the size doesn't meet state statute, but I'm not an engineer," and I'm not an attorney," she said. "I want verification from someone in the know that it doesn't violate state statutes, but it certainly seems to. The law is very clear on this, or seems to be."