From the (Home) Business Desk ... Future uncertain for J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney has been part of the business community in Cape Girardeau for nearly a century, but its future here could be in doubt because of the company's uncertain financial picture.

According to published reports, the company is planning to file for bankruptcy protection, possibly later this week, and will close about 200 of its 846 locations in the United States. J.C. Penney has closed about 250 stores since 2012, when the retailer had more than 1,100 U.S. locations.

It is unclear whether a new round of closures would include the retailer's Cape Girardeau location, which has been an anchor at West Park Mall since the shopping center opened in 1981.

Stacey Keating, senior director of public relations and corporate communications with mall owner CBL Properties in Chattanooga, Tennessee, told me Friday while she was aware of the bankruptcy speculation, she could not provide additional information.

J.C. Penney Co. is reportedly dealing with a debt load of nearly $4 billion and stiff competition from other brick-and-mortar retailers and online outlets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.C. Penney opened its doors in Cape Girardeau at 33 N. Main St. in 1924, 22 years after James Cash Penney opened his first department store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Originally known as The Golden Rule store, Penney's growing chain of stores was incorporated in 1913 as the J.C. Penney Co. Inc., and The Golden Rule name was phased out.

In 1914, the company moved its headquarters from Salt Lake City, Utah, to New York City to be closer to its major sources of merchandise.

In the decades following World War II, the company experienced significant growth with J.C. Penney stores springing up in suburbs and shopping centers from coast to coast. By the 1960s, the company was processing more than 2 million catalog orders every week.

In 1976, the J.C. Penney store in Cape Girardeau moved from downtown to 2103 William St., the current location of Ruler Foods, and remained there until moving to West Park Mall 39 years ago.