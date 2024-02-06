From the (Home) Business Desk ... COVID-19 threatens beverage industry

We live in a fragile economic ecosystem in which a change in one sector of the economy can have a devastating ripple effect in many other sectors.

We all know the COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous business closures -- both permanent and temporary -- which has, in turn, contributed to an economic contraction and ballooning unemployment.

It has also interrupted the nation's food chain due to shutdowns of meat, pork and poultry production facilities, and there's been a run on toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Many grocers and other retailers have resorted to rationing to keep products on their shelves and make them available to as many customers as possible.

But did you know the coronavirus outbreak is a threat to the beer and soft drink industries?

That's because Americans aren't driving as much as they used to.

Wait. What?

That's right. Allow me to explain.

More than 30 million Americans (that's more than the population of Texas) filed for unemployment benefits between mid-March and the end of April. They aren't driving to work. Millions of others are working from home and thousands of school systems have shut down, meaning school buses aren't running. And, of course, most Americans have been under state-mandated "stay-at-home" orders for weeks as the nation "flattens the curve" of the coronavirus outbreak.

Because we haven't been driving as much as we used to, we aren't buying as much gasoline as we used to, either, despite prices that have fallen below a dollar a gallon in some places. That, coupled with overproduction in the Middle East, has led to historically low prices for crude oil and has spelled disaster for U.S. oil production. At one point a few days ago, West Texas intermediate crude was trading for negative (yes, I said negative) $37.63 a barrel.

In short, it is costing American oil producers more to stay in business than to shut down. Refineries have cut gasoline production because of reduced demand. That has also led to a decline in the production of ethanol, a bio fuel commonly derived from corn.

This has caused ethanol facilities in the United States to cut back or stop production. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), ethanol production is at its lowest level since the agency began reporting ethanol statistics in 2010.

So what does that have to do with beer and soda? The answer is a byproduct of ethanol production is carbon dioxide (CO2), which is used to put the "fizz" in carbonated beverages.

Ethanol producers sell carbon dioxide to beverage makers and because they're producing less of it, they're increasing the price. According to industry reports, beer brewers are paying 25% more for carbon dioxide now than they were a month ago.

By the way, I spoke last week to Courtland Kohlfeld, sales manager at Kohlfeld Distributing, and Kevin Patterson, business manager at River Eagle Distributing, and asked whether the rising cost of carbon dioxide is affecting beverage prices here. The answer, so far, is no. However, both said their sales to restaurants and bars have taken a hit because they've been closed for a month and a half.

Patterson and Kohlfeld said their distributorships have been taking a "proactive" approach with restaurant and bar owners helping them prepare to reopen -- even on a limited basis -- beginning this week.