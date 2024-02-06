The numbers are mind-boggling.

Over a three-week period between mid-March and April 4, approximately 16.8 million American workers filed unemployment claims after being laid off by businesses that have either permanently or temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, more than a week later, that number has probably topped 20 million (we won't know until updated numbers are released in a couple of days).

There have reportedly been more job losses in the past few weeks than during the entire recession of 2008 and, depending on what economist you're listening to, the nation's unemployment rate could multiply exponentially from about 3.5% to as much as 30% or more.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has predicted the coronavirus outbreak could result in a loss of 47 million jobs during the second quarter of 2020, which would mean an unemployment rate of 32.1%, substantially more than the Great Depression's 24.9% unemployment rate.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' Division of Employment Security issues weekly reports on the number of "initial" unemployment claims. For the first 11 weeks of 2020, the state received 52,852 first-time unemployment claims, or an average of 4,804 filings a week from unemployed workers. For the three-week period ending April 4, 273,486 Missourians submitted initial unemployment claims.

That's an average of 79,162 a week since the middle of March when the coronavirus outbreak began forcing businesses to close.

According to a study released Friday by WalletHub, Missouri ranks 41st among states with the biggest increases in unemployment with a 1,000% increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims in the 14th week of 2020, compared to the first week of the year, and an increase of more than 3,000% in the 14th week of this year compared to the 14th week of 2019. Illinois ranks 42nd.

Louisiana is ranked as the state with the biggest increase in unemployment claims. In that state, the percentage of first-time unemployment claims has risen an incredible 6,111% so far this year.

Its unclear how many of Missouri's latest unemployment claims were made by residents of Cape Girardeau County or any of the surrounding counties because the state only reports monthly county-by-county data, and February is the most recent month for which claims data is available.

For the entire month of February, residents of Cape Girardeau County filed a total of 139 initial unemployment claims, and the county's unemployment rate was listed as 3.2%. In Scott County, there were 79 claims that month and an unemployment rate reported at 4.3%. There were 41 claims in Perry County that month, and in Bollinger County, there were just 26 initial unemployment claims submitted in February.

We will undoubtedly see substantially higher numbers for these -- and every other Missouri county -- when the March and April numbers are released.