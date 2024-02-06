From the (Home) Business Desk: Brewing up a few coffee facts

I don't think of myself as a coffee connoisseur by any means.

For most of my adult life, I just didn't get it. Coffee, to me, was simply a bitter breakfast beverage (try saying that three times real fast) that tasted awful hot and even worse at room temperature.

I probably went years at a time without brewing or ordering a cup (sorry Starbucks). It was just too much trouble to scoop coffee grounds into a coffee maker and, frankly, I found the menu at most coffee shops confusing.

Then, a few years ago, someone gave me a Keurig coffee maker that fit perfectly on my office credenza. Suddenly my office became a "destination" for staff meetings, conference calls and strategy sessions because I could offer colleagues and guests a cup o' Joe.

And, so as not to appear anti-social, I "forced" myself to partake as well.

Although I never really liked coffee, I grew to accept it as a "social" beverage.

These days, even though I typically work alone in my home office due to the coronavirus pandemic, I often make a cup just before our morning Zoom staff meetings. Why? Maybe because I think my KRCU "Public Radio Nerd" mug makes me look thoughtful and because sipping from it gives me a reason to pause while I'm thinking of something to say.

Why all this coffee talk? Because I just heard Tuesday is National Coffee Day in the United States, Canada, Mexico and about 20 other nations around the world.

As you sip your morning coffee, here are a few coffee facts to ponder:

National Coffee Day appears to be an offshoot of International Coffee Day.

The first International Coffee Day reportedly dates back to 1983 when it was promoted by The All Japan Coffee Association, but it wasn't officially sanctioned until 2014 at a meeting of the International Coffee Organization (yes, there is such a thing).

Coffee became popular in North America about 250 years ago following the Boston Tea Party in 1773. Drinking it then was considered "patriotic."

According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of American adults (or more than 150 million people) drink coffee every day, with the average coffee drinker consuming three cups daily.

Americans drink about 400 million cups of coffee a day, or more than 140 billion cups annually.

A recent study by the financial website WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the United States to find the nation's "best coffee cities" on the basis of 12 metrics, including average price for a cup of coffee, average coffee expenditures per household, percentage of households with coffee makers, coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita and even the number of doughnut shops per capita.

What they found, not surprisingly, was that Seattle (corporate home of Starbucks) is ranked best coffee city in the United States. In this region, Chicago is ranked 25th, St. Louis 39th, and Memphis, Tennessee, placed 97th out of the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas.

