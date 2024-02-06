It's a mystery.

A large headline on the front page of the Feb. 6, 1920, Southeast Missourian, in all caps, reads:

CLUB CHANGES NAME TO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Below the headline is a story about a "big meeting" the night before, 100 years ago this Wednesday, at which about a hundred members of the "Girardeau Commercial Organization" gathered for a dinner meeting and "got down to business" after enjoying a "buffet supper of excellent food."

At the top of their agenda that night was changing the name of their organization to the "Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce." The Missourian's story also reported the group inducted William Woodrow Martin to be the chamber's first "presiding officer."

So at first blush, it would seem the present day Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce was born that night, Feb. 5, 1920.

But chamber president John Mehner is perplexed. I spoke to John about this Friday night and he told me the chamber's incorporation papers are dated 1917, three years before the "Girardeau Commercial Organization" met and voted to become the chamber of commerce. "We had a big 100th anniversary celebration in 2017," he said.

However, he said he would reexamine the incorporation documents this week and see whether they referred to the "commercial organization" or the "chamber of commerce." It's possible, he said, the "Girardeau Commercial Organization" was incorporated in 1917 and officially became the "Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce" 100 years ago this week.

He and I will try to resolve this mystery by next week.

Regardless, I'd like to wish a happy 100th — or 103rd — anniversary to the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

n