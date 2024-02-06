The 2020s will be a decade of transition for printed newspapers.

Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust has written an insightful column about the newspaper industry's future that appeared in last Thursday's edition. In it, he cited several reasons why more and more newspapers are transitioning away from printed formats in favor of digital platforms. If you haven't read it, it's well worth a read and can be found here.

I learned last week the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has made a business decision shortly after Christmas to no longer deliver a printed version of its daily newspaper in the Cape Girardeau area. The carrier the Post had employed to deliver the paper in this area recently quit doing so and there were reportedly no prospects for a replacement carrier. Digital subscriptions to the newspaper -- including a replica version of the printed pages -- are available to Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Art Wallhausen of Cape Girardeau has been a producer or consumer of newspapers most of his life. He was an editor of the Enterprise-Courier newspaper in his hometown of Charleston, Missouri, and worked many years at Southeast Missouri State University, first as coordinator of the university's News Services office and later as the associate to the president.

Art was a long-time Post-Dispatch subscriber and made me aware of the delivery discontinuation here.

"This is apparently the end of an era for journalism in Missouri," he told me in an email shortly after he learned of the Post's decision.

"I remember when I grew up in Charleston in the 1940s and 1950s, there were still Frisco passenger trains between St. Louis and Memphis that carried mail," Art recalled. "The St. Louis newspapers (three of them) put copies of their first editions on the late night train that arrived in Sikeston about 3 a.m. A truck driver from Charleston met the train each night and brought the mail back to the post office in Charleston. The papers were in P.O. Box 269 by the time my father arrived at his office in our newspaper at 8 a.m., and in many other boxes in town."

For Art and other Post-Dispatch subscribers in Southeast Missouri, those days are long gone.

