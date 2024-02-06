The good news came a day earlier than expected for Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson.

Phil emailed me Wednesday night to say he read my story online in which I reported the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission earlier that day had awarded a $17.4 million contract to Penzel Construction for the reconstruction of the Center Junction interchange at Interstate 55's Exit 99. Penzel had submitted the low bid for the work, but it was still higher than the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipated, so there was a chance it could have been rejected.

The commission wasn't scheduled to meet until last Thursday, so announcement of the contract award came as a surprise to me Wednesday afternoon and to Phil when he read my story on the Missourian's website that night.

"I didn't expect to hear from MoDOT until tomorrow," he said in his message to me. "I am out of town and it was a pleasant surprise to hear this news early."

In just a few weeks from now, Penzel Construction will be on site, preparing to replace a pair of 57-year-old interstate bridges with new, state-of-the-art, earthquake-resistant spans. Penzel will also replace a stretch of U.S. 61 beneath the bridges with a "diverging diamond interchange" MoDOT says will be safer and more efficient than the highway's current configuration.

Not only did Phil thank me for posting the good news about his company's contract, but he also told me about his family's connection with I-55 in the early 1960s.

Phil told me he was only a couple of weeks old on Sept. 8, 1963, when a 15.5-mile stretch of the interstate -- including the Center Junction bridges -- were dedicated in ceremonies atop one of the bridges he and his company will replace between now and the end of 2021.

Penzel Construction, represented by Phil's father and grandfather, Gene Penzel and Carl Penzel, respectively, participated in the interstate construction and dedication ceremonies almost 60 years ago. Both men have since died, Carl in 2000 and Gene in November 2018.

Phil told me he didn't realize his family's connection to Center Junction until a few weeks ago when he was going through some of his father's papers and found a clipping about the dedication. The clipping -- a page from the October 1963 issue of Construction Advisor, published by the Association of General Contractors -- included photos of the Center Junction bridges and of his father and grandfather posing with Missouri Gov. John Dalton. Another photo on the page was of Dalton cutting a ceremonial ribbon to open the interstate, assisted by Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president Clarence Shirrell and R.A. Fulenwider, president of the Jackson chamber.

According to the clipping, State Rep. Marvin Proffer from Jackson served as the dedication's master of ceremonies assisted by State Sen. Albert Spradling Jr. of Cape Girardeau.