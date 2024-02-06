There’s a general perception that as the Southeast Missourian’s business editor, I know everything that’s happening on the local business scene. And while I suppose it’s true I know more than many people, it’s only because I’ve lived in the area for nearly 50 years, and you tend to develop “networks” after so much time.

Still, I often find out about what’s happening by happenstance.

For instance, one day last week I received a text from a friend in the St. Louis area who asked whether she could list me as a reference because she’s applying for the vice president of finance position “at Southeast.”

Which “Southeast,” I wondered. The hospital? The university? Another “Southeast”? Regardless, the fact there was apparently a high-level administrative opening at a local business is something this business journalist should know about.

After giving my friend permission to use me as a reference (and not divulging I had no idea what VP of finance position she was talking about), I did a little digging and discovered Southeast Missouri State University’s vice president of finance and administration, Kathy Mangels, plans to retire at the end of October.

Kathy has been in the position since the 1990s, and signed all of my paychecks during my years with the university’s alumni office.

I’m sure we’ll carry a more in-depth story about Kathy’s upcoming retirement and her reflections on the university’s growth under her financial management, but for now, I’ll simply say congratulations on your years of service to SEMO, its students, faculty, staff and alumni.