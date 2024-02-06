From the Business Desk: Boutique will close when store manager retires

I talked recently with Dan Elkins, owner of the Danielle fashion boutique, who told me he had an "unusual news story" about the upcoming closure of his store on North Kings- highway.

"We're closing, but we're also celebrating," he said.

He went on to tell me when he opened Danielle 15 years ago, he made a pact with store manager Linda Yount that when she retired, the store would close.

One day recently, Linda met with Dan. "She said, 'Dan, I think it's a great time to retire,' and we're thrilled for her," Dan said.

"I'm turning 70 this year and thought, 'It's time to go ... time to retire,'" Linda told me when I stopped by Danielle recently.

Her retirement will bring to a close her 50-year career in women's fashions.

"I started in 1969 at Libson's in downtown Cape where my mother used to buy my clothes when I was in high school," Linda said. "It was a temporary job during the Christmas season."

The manager at Libson's at the time was Virginia "Dolly" Schlue. "She told me this (retail sales) was my calling," Linda said. "She was right."

She stayed with Libson's until it closed, then went to work at Seifert's in what was then the brand-new West Park Mall.

In 1993, she got a call from Dan who was, at the time, managing Hecht's, a well-known women's fashion store on Main Street. "He offered me a full-time position starting the next week, and I've been with Dan 27 years now," Linda said.

When Marty and Tootie Hecht retired and closed Hecht's in 2004, Dan came to Linda and said he was thinking of opening his own store. "But he said he would only open it if I came with him, so 15 years ago we made a pact that we would open together and we would close together," she said.

It was in the summer of 2004, Linda remembers, during a trip to market in Dallas that Dan told her what the name of the new clothing store would be. He explained the first six letters spelled Dan's first name while the last letter, "e" was the first letter of 'Elkins,' his last name. "He said the second 'l' in 'Danielle' was for 'Linda,'" she said and joked if that were the case, it should be capitalized!

Linda told me that over the years, her customers have become "friends and family" and, speaking of families, she has had three generations of some families as customers.

The store is beginning to liquidate its stock and although the exact closing date hasn't been determined, Linda said it will be sometime this spring.

Dan plans to stay in the fashion business, working as a consultant out of New York. Meanwhile, Linda says Danielle's last day will be bittersweet.

"I love my job and it's going to be hard walking out the door the last time," she said.

